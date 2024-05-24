Kazakhstan to build 200,000 vehicles by 2027 using small-unit assembly method

According to the Minister of Industry and Construction Kanat Sharlapaev, who was speaking at a parliamentary hearing on the development of the manufacturing sector in the Senate, Kazakhstan is gradually moving towards a more sophisticated level of vehicle assembly, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Minister Sharlapaev has underlined that car manufacturers have an obligation to increase the share of small assembly to 50% of total production by 2027. Nevertheless, the aforementioned figure is projected to reach approximately 20% this year, 30% next year, and 40% by 2026.

The minister referred to the fact that schemes are being developed for the automotive component base evolvement on the sites of small industrial zones in the cities of Kostanay and Almaty. It is anticipated that enterprises for the plastic parts manufacture and multimedia systems for vehicles will be operationalized. From 1 January 2026, welding and painting operations will be mastered in every car brand produced in Kazakhstan. By 2027, the method of small-unit assembly is planned to produce approximately 200,000 cars.

It was announced that a plant for the production of KIA vehicles with a capacity of up to 70,000 cars annually is being constructed in Kazakhstan.

On 15 November 2022, the President initiated the construction of a multi-brand full-cycle plant for the production of passenger cars, including Changan, Chery, and Haval. Kanat Sharlapaev provided a summary of the production process, stating that the entire model line of passenger cars will be produced by the small-assembly method, including welding and painting operations.