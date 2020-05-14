Kazakhstan to build 30,000 sports facilities by 2025

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan plans to build 30,000 sports facilities by 2025,» Culture and Sports Minister Aktoty Raimkulova told an online press conference on mass sport development.

Sports sections will open at secondary schools. As of today there are sports halls at 5,428 secondary schools in Kazakhstan. The Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry accredited 101 sports federations so far which have an opportunity to open additionally more than 10,000 sports sections so that 300,000 kids can go in for sports.

There are 597 children and youth centres and 107 physical training clubs in the country. It is planned to increase the number of such centres up to 700 and clubs up to 340.

According to the Minister, currently there are 23,000 sports facilities. It is targeted to build up to 30,000 facilities by 2025.