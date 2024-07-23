Kazakhstan to build 355 new healthcare facilities in villages

The Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Akmaral Alnazarova, provided an update on the implementation of the Rural Healthcare Modernization National Project in the country, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to the minister, as of today, 102 of the 655 planned primary health care (PHC) facilities have been completed. In addition, regional akimats have provided co-financing from local budgets for 551 facilities (99.6%), completed construction contracts for 441 facilities, and initiated tender procedures for 107 facilities. The remaining five objects, three of which are in the West Kazakhstan region and two of which are in Ulytau are still awaiting the announcement of tender procedures.

It is anticipated that 355 construction projects will be undertaken in the current fiscal year, with the costs to be borne by the republican budget and the government reserve.

“The Ministry of Finance and the Government are planning to allocate funds from the government reserve to begin construction of 194 facilities by amending an earlier government resolution. This will provide financing for the beginning of construction of all healthcare facilities in the amount of 30%,” Alnazarova stated.

She added that a total of 125.6 billion tenge is needed for the construction of 655 PHC facilities, of which 70 billion tenge has been allocated and another 55.66 billion tenge is needed.

A total of 7 healthcare facilities are financed by local budgets, private investments and the Auyl-Yel Besigi program within the National Healthcare Project.