Kazakhstan to build 369 comfortable schools in 2024-2025

As part of his working visit to Almaty region, Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov surveyed the construction progress of a 900-seat school in Alatau town under the Comfortable School National Project, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Government’s press service.

The yearend will commission the new school covering 3,000 square meters. It will be equipped with the latest technologies. The Prime Minister stressed the need to timely complete the school construction.

369 schools will be built under the national project throughout Kazakhstan in 2024-2025. 53 comfortable schools will open their doors in Almaty region in 2024-2025. 26 conformable schools designed to accommodate 600 to 1,500 pupils will be commissioned this year.

All the schools will ensure enhanced security measures, and provide appropriate infrastructure and amenities for students and teachers.

The Prime Minister said the national project is the Kazakh President’s megaproject. The construction of comfortable schools is purposed to create all conditions to help Kazakhstani children gain high-quality knowledge. He added, the task is to provide 740,000 new pupils seats by 2025.