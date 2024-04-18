Kazakhstan to build 37 waste treatment plants

Kazakhstan will allocate some 200 billion tenge for the construction and modernization of solid waste treatment plants, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Vice Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Zhomart Aliyev.

A pool of 94 projects has been adopted, of which 37 are new plant construction projects. Waste treatment remains one of the major problems in every region of Kazakhstan, he told a conference on recycling processes in Kazakhstan.

He added the new plants will process waste paper, glass, plastics, metals, electrical appliances, etc.