Kazakhstan to build 4 tech hubs by yearend

15 technology hubs were opened in regions of Kazakhstan at the ground of the Astana Hub International Tech Park. Four more will open by the yearend, Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said taking the floor at the Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Digital Inclusion and Transformation in Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.

He reminded that the President set a task in his State-of-the-Nation Address to establish a National Artificial Intelligence Centre in Astana in 2025.

The Prime Minister noted the centre will become a key platform for selecting efficient solutions. Kazakhstan will hail the development of cooperation in this direction with all countries, including the countries of the Asia-Pacific Region, he added.

Currently, the Astana Hub is home to more than 1,400 IT companies (residents), including 400 foreign ones.

As earlier reported, the Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Digital Inclusion and Transformation kicked off in Astana, Kazakhstan. Organized by the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) it is to be held from 3 to 5 September 2024.

The conference is aimed at promoting inclusive digital economies and societies in the Asia-Pacific region and fostering digital cooperation. It brings together digital development leaders from over 30 countries.