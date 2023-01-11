Kazakhstan to build 70 modern vegetable stores

ASTANA. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan revised and optimized the pricing key components,» Trade and Integration Minister of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin announced at the extended board meeting held today in Astana.

The Minister said it is planned to take a number of effective measures in order to deal with key problems in trade. One of the main steps is a government incentive of investments in trade; negotiations of the allocation of land plots with akimats for the construction of trade facilities and 70 modern vegetable stores.

He noted it is targeted to increase the share of modern retail formats from the current 31% to 70%.

Photo: rdkstandart.ru