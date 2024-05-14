EN
    16:14, 14 May 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to build AI-driven government ecosystem

    Kazakh President
    Photo credit: akorda.kz

    Kazakh President received Kazakh Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Minister Zhaslan Madiyev, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.

    The latter reported on the Ministry’s current activities and work plans. He focused on approaches proposed to implement AI and building an AI-driven government ecosystem, and prospects for Kazakhstani IT companies to enter export markets. The Minister added over 6,000 business processes were reconsidered, and the process of digital transformation through the GovTech platform approach was launched.

    Following the meeting the Head of State gave tasks regarding digitalization of state management, intensifying cooperation with global IT giants, and further development of AI in various economic sectors.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
