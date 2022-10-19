Kazakhstan to build container hub in Aktau Port
The capacity of Kazakhstani logistics hub is 21.2 mln tons a year. The country’s ports intersect the North-South, TRASECA international transport corridors. It is planned to create a container hub by 2025 in the Aktau Port to increase cargo traffic and container shipment.
The project is expected to increase from 40,000 to 215,000 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit) a year.
It is planned to attract international container operators such as Maersk, Cosco shipping, and CMA CGM.
To develop post infrastructure of Kazakhstan it is expected to build a new terminal Sarzha by 2025 in the Kuryk Port. The project stipulates constriction of a transport and logistics centre, grain, liquid bulk and break-bulk cargo terminals. It will let increase the country’s port capacity by 10 mln up to 30 mln tons.