Kazakhstan to build container hub in Aktau Port

ASTANA. KAZINFORM «The Aktau Sea Port and Kuryk ferry sector port are included into the network of international transport corridors,» deputy head of the transport committee of the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry Kasym Tlepov told the Kazakhstan Global Investment Roundtable.

The capacity of Kazakhstani logistics hub is 21.2 mln tons a year. The country’s ports intersect the North-South, TRASECA international transport corridors. It is planned to create a container hub by 2025 in the Aktau Port to increase cargo traffic and container shipment.

The project is expected to increase from 40,000 to 215,000 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit) a year.

It is planned to attract international container operators such as Maersk, Cosco shipping, and CMA CGM.

To develop post infrastructure of Kazakhstan it is expected to build a new terminal Sarzha by 2025 in the Kuryk Port. The project stipulates constriction of a transport and logistics centre, grain, liquid bulk and break-bulk cargo terminals. It will let increase the country’s port capacity by 10 mln up to 30 mln tons.