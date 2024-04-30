EN
    11:15, 30 April 2024

    Kazakhstan to build copper cathode production plant

    Photo credit: Valeriy Bugayev

    A new copper cathode production plant will be built in Pavlodar region. Over 9.4 billion tenge in investments will be attracted, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Fonet Er-Tai AK MINING LLP will develop a large investment project on the construction of the leaching plant for the production of high-quality export-oriented copper cathode. The processing plant of the copper cathode production plant is situated near Margulan village in Ekibastuz. The plant with a capacity of 5,000 tons of cathode copper a year will generate 300 new jobs.

    Governor Assain Baikhanov met with the investor to discuss the project details. He said the copper cathode production plant is expected to enter the pool of priority projects in the region.

