Kazakhstan to build copper mill with a capacity of 300,000 tons a year

Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov met with Xi Zhengping, chairman of the board of China Nonferrous Metal Mining Co. Ltd to discuss copper industry cooperation, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Government’s press service.

Following the meeting, the parties signed an agreement on constructing a copper mill with a capacity of 300,000 tons a year near Aktogai village in Abai region. A cluster will be created to unite one of the world’s largest copper mines and modern copper smelting production. The project worth 1.5 billion US dollars will generate over 1,000 jobs. The copper mill will be commissioned by the end of 2028. Bozshakol and Aktogai mining and processing plants, Vostoktsvetmet LLP concentrating mills will provide the raw material for the copper mill.

The copper mill will become the country’s largest enterprise and meet global ecological standards.

It will satisfy the country’s requirements in cupriferous raw materials and cathode copper. Cathode copperis widely used in the electrical energy industry, machine building and industrial sectors. Besides, it will manufacture refined gold, silver, and dipping acid.

China Nonferrous Metal Industry’s Foreign Engineering and Construction Company Ltd («Non Ferrous China») is a China-based company engaged in the mining, selecting and smelting of non-ferrous metals. The company is present in more than 20 countries.