AKTOBE. KAZINFORM A fish factory is being built for fish farming in recirculating aquaculture systems in Aktobe, the governor's press service reports.

The governor surveyed construction of the fish factory worth KZT 835 million. It is planned to put in into operation next May.



The plant's rated capacity is more than 1,500 tons of products a year.



The project is being realized under the Business Roadmap 2020 state programme.