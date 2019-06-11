EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:21, 11 June 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to build gold mill

    None
    None
    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM "A gold processing mill with a capacity of 5 million tons a year will be built soon in Burabay district, Akmola region," Kazinform reports quoting deputy Governor of Akmola region Marat Igaliyev.

    RG Gold Company is developing the Raigorodok gold ore field in Akmola region. It is situated along the big gold ore belt not far from the largest gold deposits of Kazakhstan with the well-developed infrastructure. The mill will be launched by 2021. By 2022 RG Gold Company plans to derive 150,000 ounces of gold per year. It is an important investment project to be supported by the administration of Akmola region.

    USD 130 billion will be invested into the project, 1,000 constant workplaces will be created.

    Tags:
    Industry Akmola region Investment projects Akimat Industrial and Innovation policy of Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!