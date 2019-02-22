EN
    12:42, 22 February 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to build integrated veterinary control system

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM "Kazakhstan plans to build the integrated veterinary control system," head of the veterinary control committee of the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry Arman Utegulov told the roundtable discussions at the Senate.

    "The committee's plan for 2019-2021 involving regions has been elaborated pursuant to the recommendations of the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) following the results of the OIE PVS Missions (Tool for the Evaluation of Performance of Veterinary Services).

    "The draft laws of the agro-industrial complex provide for the following changes: development of the integrated veterinary control system, development of vertical veterinary service of the local executive authorities, setting up vehicle checkpoints for animals and products movement, funding of inspections at Kazakhstan's enterprises to include them into the registries of the third countries from the republican budget," Utegulov said.null

    He also focused on efforts aimed at combating highly pathogenic avian influenza and the strategy to counter goat fever.

