Kazakhstan to build large warehouses complex and greenery

Kazakh Vice Premier Serik Zhumangarin visited Shymkent city on May 1 to survey the progress of construction of large industrial and agricultural facilities, Kazinform News Agency cites the primeminister.kz.

A large multifunctional warehouse complex is being built on the territory covering 5 hectares. The cost of the project is 10.2 billion tenge. The first phase of its construction will be completed this year, the works are 95% done. The total area of the category A+ warehouses will hit 22,000 square meters. 107 new jobs will be generated there.

Photo credit: primeminister.kz

The Vice Premier also got acquainted with the Alsera kz greenery construction project. The investment project worth 650 million US dollars is developed by Turkish Alarko Holding in the Bozaryk industrial area. It will grow cucumbers, tomatoes, melons and gourds, root plants, and other crops adopting new technologies. The biggest greenery will create some 2,000 new workplaces.

Photo credit: primeminister.kz

He also visited the country’s largest and the only complete cycle textile mill Azala Textile. 475 people are working at the mill that manufactures over 6,800 tons of yarn and 14 million linear meters of factory cloth. It exports nearly 70% of its products to Lithuania, Germany, Italy, Poland, Belgium, Denmark, Latvia and Türkiye.