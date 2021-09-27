Kazakhstan to build medical products laboratory and technical testing centre

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov told about upgrading the facilities of the country’s sanitary and epidemiological service pursuant to the President’s task, Kazinform reports.

«12 laboratories will be fitted with high-tech equipment. It will let conduct laboratory research of food products, toys, water and other products to detect toxic elements, salts and metals. Besides, the medical products laboratory and technical testing centre will be built. It will allow testing drugs and medical products for their safety and quality up to international standards,» he said at today’s press conference.

«The Government will pay special attention to the people’s healthy lifestyle in the post-pandemic period. To this end the Healthy Nation national project will define certain measures to promote healthy lifestyle. It will let increase by 2025 the share of people living healthy lifestyle up to 45%. New health technologies and construction of modern hospitals are the country’s priority. This year Kazakhstan was the first in Central Asia to introduce the Gamma-Knife for efficient and painless cancer treatment. Besides, the up-to-date medical centres will be built in each regional centre of republican significance under the PPPs,» Tugzhanov said.