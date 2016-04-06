Kazakhstan to build over 12,000 apartments by 2017 end

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan plans to commission 12,000 rental and mortgaged apartments by the end of 2017. Deputy CEO of Baiterek National Management Holding Lyazzat Ibragimova told at the Construction Industry Forum in Astana today.

She reminded that as per the Presidential instruction as of February 10, 2016, KZT 113 bln tenge has been allocated for the construction of rental and mortgaged housing.

“In 2016-2017, we plan to build 687,000 square meters or approximately 12,300 apartments in all regions of the country. KZT 53 bln will be allocated for rental housing and KZT 60 bln - for mortgaged housing,” explained Ibragimova.

According to her, the agreements on 2,132 apartments to the amount of KZT 21 bln 400 mln have already been signed.