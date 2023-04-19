Kazakhstan to build over 15mln sq. m. of housing in 2023

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov unveiled the Government’s measures of the modernization of the country’s housing, transport, and tourism infrastructure, Kazinform reports.

«111 million square meters of housing will be built countrywide by 2029 from all the sources of financing, while 15.3 million square meters will be built in 2023. We plan to modernize 5,000 kilometers of utility networks this year. A new Construction Code will be submitted to the Majilis,» he said at the meeting, devoted to discussion of the country’s socio-economic development.

As for transport infrastructure, the Government plans to modernize all republican and up to 95% of local roads. 3,600 kilometers of roads will be built and reconstructed this year. 856 kilometers of roads will be commissioned, he noted.

The Prime Minister reminded of the launch of construction of the second track on the Dostyk-Moiynty railroad section. The development of technical documentation on Darbaza Maktaaral, Bakhty-Ayagoz projects will be completed by the end of the year, he said.

«The work on development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route is underway. Last year, the volume of cargo transported by it rose twofold and reached 1.7 million tons. 2 million tones of cargo will be transported this year under the roadmaps signed by Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Georgia. By 2025, the capacity of the TITR is expected to reach 10 million tons,» the Prime Minister added.

More than 100 investment projects worth 290 billion tenge will be implemented in tourism sector which will enable to create 5,700 new jobs, Alikhan Smailov added.