Kazakhstan to build power plants on solid waste landfills

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan is going to build biofuel power plants, according to Vice Minister of Energy Anatoly Shkarupa who said it at a press conference in the Government today, Kazinform reports.

In his words, the biofuel power plants will be located in solid waste landfills and will let solve two problems - waste management and utilization of secondary raw materials in clean energy production.



Recall that in May and October 2018 Kazakhstan held international auctions on selection of renewable energy source projects. The investors were offered to build 15MWt biofuel power plant.