TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    14:14, 17 May 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to build sheep wool insulations production base

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM «The sheep wool insulating materials production base on the Italian technology will be built in Aktobe region,» governor Yeraly Tugzhanov said.

    He stressed one of the problems facing the country is sheep wool processing. The akimat plans to get up to 2,000 tons of sheep wool from local sheep breeders.

    The governor said it is expected to develop the project and build the plant by the yearend.

    As earlier reported, the region reported steady economic growth.


    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Industry Aktobe region
