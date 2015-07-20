Kazakhstan to build spacecraft assembly and test complex with Airbus

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - "National Company "Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary" JSC and France's Airbus are to cooperate on development of a spacecraft assembly and test complex.

Kazakhstan's Minister of Investment and Development Asset Issekeshev made the news public at a press conference on Monday. In his words, Kazakhstan also plans to develop one more promising project together with Italian oil and gas giant Eni - a shipbuilding facility. As President Nursultan Nazarbayev highlighted in the "100 specific steps" National Plan, Kazakhstan needs to join forces with anchor investors to create joint enterprises in the priority sectors of its economy. The country will also create favorable migration regime following the example of the U.S., Canada and Australia in order to attract highly skilled specialists from abroad.