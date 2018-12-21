EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:21, 21 December 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to build turkey factory

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Pavlodar region has started construction a turkey factory, pavlodarnews. kz reports quoting Pavlodar district governor Alexander Babenko.


    The four-year project will let double industrial production of the district. The project investor, TURKEY PVL, has started laying the foundation of the factory in Shakat rural district to produce turkey meat and eggs.

    Besides, the governor stressed the need to build a starch factory and a sugar refinery to deal with crop production issues.

    Tags:
    Industry Agro-industrial complex development Construction Akimat Agriculture Pavlodar region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!