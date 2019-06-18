EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:13, 18 June 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to build two wind farms

    None
    None
    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM Two alternative energy sources investment projects worth KZT 19.1 bln were realized in Akmola region.

    Currently the two wind farms with a capacity of 45 MW and 750,000 kW generate annully 17% of the total electric energy of the region. This index is expected to grow up to 45% by 2023 due to realization of six investment projects worth KZT 153 bln. Five wind-powered generating plants and one solar power station will be installed in Kokshetau, Arshaly, Tselinograd, Yerementau and Sandyktau districts, the Governor's press service reports.

    Tags:
    Energy Akmola region Akimat
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!