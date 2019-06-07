Kazakhstan to build unique greenery

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM The country's biggest greenery, second to none in the CIS member states, will be built in Turkestan region, the regional administration's press service reports.

It will be built in Keless district. The investment cost of the project of Russia's Eco-Culture Company amounts to USD 1.1 bln. The greenhouse will cover around 500 ha.



At the meeting with Governor of the region Umirzak Shukeyev, Alexander Rudakov, the company's director, highlighted advantageous geographical position of the district and the need to build infrastructure.



According to him, the said complex is expected to become the largest project and contribute to economic growth of the district. 10,000 new workplaces will be created as soon as it is put into operation. The greenery will be equipped with the modern technologies.



The greenery products will be exported to CIS member states and Europe.