Kazakhstan to buy above 1 mln COVID-19 PCR tests

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan plans to acquire 1,200,000 more PCR tests for detecting coronavirus,» acting Vice Minister of Healthcare of Kazakhstan Lyazat Aktayeva told a briefing.

Currently there are 390,000 coronavirus tests in the country, including 200,000 for Almaty and Nur-Sultan. It is expected to perform up to 30,000 tests a day.

The PM Askar Mamin charged governors to open additional PCR laboratories at medical facilities.

She added that over the next 10 days more than 1.2 mln PCR tests would be bought.