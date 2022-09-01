Kazakhstan to carry out new administrative reform

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev charged the Government to develop a new administrative reform to enhance efficiency and responsibility of state bodies, Kazinform reports.

«We need new government officials,» the Kazakh President said delivering the State-of-the-Nation Address at today’s joint session of the Parliament Chambers.

The Head of State added that it is necessary to reconsider the system of selection and dismissal of public servants.

As earlier reported, the joint session of both Chambers of the Kazakh Parliament kicked off in Nur-Sultan. The Head of State delivered the State-of-the-Nation Address. The main part of the Address focused on the country’s socioeconomic development.