Kazakhstan to celebrate 125th anniversary of Kanysh Satpayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan plans to hold the 125th anniversary of Kanysh Satpayev in 2024.

Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov supported the initiative to celebrate the jubilee of the great son of the Kazakh people, the 1st academician, Kanysh Satpayev. Preparations and festive events will be held in 2024 in accordance with the list of jubilees and memorable dates for 2023-2025.

The Science and Higher Education Ministry will be responsible for organizing and holding the 125th anniversary of Kanysh Satpayev.