EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:25, 13 March 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to celebrate 125th anniversary of Kanysh Satpayev

    None
    Photo from open sources
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan plans to hold the 125th anniversary of Kanysh Satpayev in 2024.

    Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov supported the initiative to celebrate the jubilee of the great son of the Kazakh people, the 1st academician, Kanysh Satpayev. Preparations and festive events will be held in 2024 in accordance with the list of jubilees and memorable dates for 2023-2025.

    The Science and Higher Education Ministry will be responsible for organizing and holding the 125th anniversary of Kanysh Satpayev.


    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Science and research Holidays Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!