Kazakhstan to chair 12th WTO Ministerial Conference

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is to chair the 12th Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization (WTO) from November 30 to December 3 in Geneva, Switzerland, Kazinform correspondent cites the press service of the Trade and Integration Ministry of Kazakhstan.

As decided by the WTO General Council Kazakh Trade and Integration Minister Bakhyt Sultanov was elected Chairman of the 12th Ministerial Conference, which is the WTO supreme governing body that decides on multilateral trade agreement issues as well as approves and endorses new rules and disciplines regulating international trade.

The 12th Ministerial Conference is set to discuss the provision of access to vaccines and medical products to all countries, conclusion of the talks on fishery subsidies, issues of making progress in talks on agricultural issues, and restoring the WTO dispute resolution mechanism.

Decisions to be taken at the upcoming Conference will considerably contribute to the resolution of global issues, including overcoming the negative consequences of the pandemic.