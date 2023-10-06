EN
    10:09, 06 October 2023

    Kazakhstan to channel KZT 460.7 bln for cancer care modernization

    healthcare
    Photo: Viktor Fedyunin/ Kazinform

    Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov signed the 2023-2027 war on cancer complex plan, Kazinform reports.

    The document is aimed at comprehensive cancer care modernization, including highly efficient early cancer detection, development of specialized treatment, palliative care and rehabilitation. The said measures are called to improve early diagnostics, reduce disability rates and improve quality of life for cancer patients.

    The Republican Budget Commission approved allocation of 460.7 billion tenge for the development of the plan. As a result, the share of advanced cases (stages III-IV) is expected to decrease to 10%. The radiation treatment share will reach 53%. Cancer mortality rates are expected to stand at 64.5 per 100 thousand population.

    Last year Kazakhstan recorded over 39,000 new cancer cases.

