TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    16:52, 14 March 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to channel KZT 492 bln for youth policy concept development

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstani Government plans to allocate 492,1 billion tenge to have the 2023-2029 state youth policy concept developed,» Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Darkhan Kydyrali said.

    «Of which 385,6 billion tenge will be provided by the republican budget. The state youth policy concept was approved by the state bodies and Presidential Administration,» Minister Kydyrali said.

    The youth development index will be introduced as part of the concept for impartial assessment of measures taken.

    The Youth scientific and research centre will be transformed into the integrated republican research and methodological institute. As a result, 90% of young people will be told about the state support measures.

    «Development of the talented youth support measures, including various grant projects will further continue. Astana, Almaty and Shymkent cities plan to build creative clusters. Grant financing of youth and volunteering initiatives will rise,» he said.

    The number of the talented youth engaged in cultural and creative activities will rise from 500,000 to 1.1 million people. Annually some 1,000 grants will be given to young scientists for their research.


