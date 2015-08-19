Kazakhstan to channel KZT 73B into various projects

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Part of the funds planned within the Nurly zhol program will be channeled into other projects, First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev said.

Mr. Sagintayev gave a keynote speech at the session chaired by President Nursultan Nazarbayev in the Akorda presidential residence on Wednesday (August 19). In particular, the Fist Deputy Premier stressed that GDP growth has dropped by 1.5% over the past seven months amid global economic crisis. "Local food industry and agricultural producers have hard times due to devaluation of the Russian ruble," he noted. "In this connection," he said, "nearly KZT 6 billion will be forwarded into milk and meat production instead of plant industry." "Besides, the Government made a decision to channel KZT 73 billion earlier planned within the Nurly zhol program into other projects. For instance, construction of the Astana-Pavlodar-Oskemen highway, modernization of housing and public utilities and other projects," Mr. Sagintayev concluded.