    11:21, 25 June 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to channel nearly KZT 50 bln to restore flood-hit infrastructure

    Kanat Bozumbayev
    Photo credit: Solton Zheksembekov/Kazinform

    The Kazakh Government will allocate 48.7 billion tenge to restore infrastructure in the flood-affected regions, Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Kanat Bozumbayev said.

    He said damages to businesses caused by recent flooding are to be covered.

    The regional commissions approved 124 property damage or loss claims of small and medium businesses worth 833 million tenge. According to preliminary estimates of the local executive bodies, some 797 small and medium-sized business entities were affected by floods, and the total damage caused reached 24.1 billion tenge, Bozumbayev said.

    According to preliminary estimates, the flood-stricken regions need 48.7 billion tenge to restore infrastructure: to repair roads, power networks and social facilities.

    The projects worth 39.8 billion tenge have been drafted so far.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
