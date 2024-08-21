Kazakhstan to commission 27 dormitories by yearend

Kazakhstan plans to commission 27 dormitories for 10,576 students by the end of the year, deputy head of the higher and postgraduate education committee of the Kazakh Science and Higher Education Ministry Akerke Abylaikhan told a briefing, Kazinform News Agency reports.

10,000 student beds will be commissioned annually under the higher education and science development concept.

17 dormitories for 4,650 beds were put into service as of today. Three of them for 370 beds were built in Turkistan region, a 100-bed dormitory in Zhambyl region, a 490-bed dormitory in Atyrau region, a 189-bed in Pavlodar, four dormitories for 1,040 beds opened in Almaty, three in Shymkent for 930 beds, and three for 1,207 beds in Astana.

Socially vulnerable and first-year students are the first to receive accommodation at dormitories.

The universities have 264 dormitories to accommodate 93,367 students so far.

As earlier reported, a 400-bed dormitory opened in Astana. Six more to house 4,500 students are being built in the city.