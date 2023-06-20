Kazakhstan to commission 280 investment projects worth KZT2trl this year
«Last year, investments in fixed capital in real terms rose by 8%. At the same time, the share of investments in the non-primary sector has increased from 50% to 70% over the past five years. The share of direct foreign investments in the non-primary sector also rose from 20% in 2005-2006 to 52% last year. Investments in manufacturing have risen 1.5 times in the past five years,» said Smailov at a joint session of the Chambers of the Kazakh Parliament.
According to him, the government takes measures to further develop and attract investments to the non-primary sector.
«First, it is the pool of 870 investment projects to the tune of 28 trillion tenge, of which 280 projects worth 2 trillion tenge are to be commissioned this year. The concept of investment policy of Kazakhstan for five years aimed at developing the investment climate, most importantly in the non-primary sector, was adopted and is being implemented. The scope of agreements on investments for non-resource-based projects worth over $50mln was significantly expanded,» added the Kazakh PM.