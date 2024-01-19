Kazakhstan to commission around 2thou km of road in 2024

KazAvtoZhol revealed how many kilometers of road are to undergo construction and reconstruction in Kazakhstan in 2024, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

In 2024, around 3.1 thousand kilometers of road are slated for construction and reconstruction, works are to be complete on around 2 thousand kilometers, KazAvtoZhol said in its response to the inquiry of the Agency’s correspondent.

The country’s road company informed most of the projects had been carried over from the previous year.

For 2023, Kazakhstan's profit from its 17 toll roads stood at over 30 million tenge.