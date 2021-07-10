Kazakhstan to commission homegrown COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing plant in September

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A plant to produce the Kazakh QazVac vaccine against COVID-19 is set to be commissioned in the country in the beginning of September, Deputy PM Yeraly Tugzhanov said, Kazinform correspondent report.

The plant is to manufacture the QazVac vaccine in the amount of 60 thousand doses a month.

He went on to say that the task to produce reagents for the domestic vaccine has been set.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.