Kazakhstan to commission rail, structural steel plant

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan plans to commission the Aktobe rail and structural steel plant in December 2015, the message of the Development Bank of Kazakhstan said.

A laboratory for quality control of rails and structural shapes began operating within the framework of this project. The laboratory will become the first assessment center in Kazakhstan performing tests of rails and structural shapes prior to commissioning. A comprehensive check of the quality of products on 16 key parameters will be conducted on the basis of the testing laboratory, namely: the fluidity, strength, chemical composition, hardness, length, viscosity and so on. "Automated equipment manufactured in Europe allows to implement a complex metallographic, macrostructural and physical-mechanical study of materials," said the message. "In the future, the laboratory can certify not only rail and structural steel plant products, but also other manufacturers of steel products." The total project cost for the construction project of the plant is $412.6 million, and more than 60 percent of the required funding has been allocated by the Development Bank of Kazakhstan for up to 10 years, trend.az reports. Currently, the company carries out start-up activities. The plant will produce 430,000 tons of steel annually, including 200,000 tons of rails for high-speed main railways.