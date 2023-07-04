Kazakhstan to compete at Horseback Archery World Cup Championships in Hungary

POMÁZ. KAZINFORM Kazakh Ambassador to Hungary Zhanibek Abdrashov took part in the opening ceremony of the Horseback Archery World Cup Championships. Those attending the ceremony were Eszter Vitályos, Deputy Minister of Culture and Innovation of Hungary, Yerkebulan Ilyasov, the President of the Jamby Atu Federation of Kazakhstan, Zoltán Némethy, the President of the Hungarian Archery Academy, and Alan Le Gall, the President of the International Archery Alliance, the press office of the Kazakh MFA reported.

The tournament, which has attracted athletes and fans from around the world, will feature 51 athletes from 14 countries. Masters of sports of international level Yeralkhan Aykoz and Bakdaulet Babazhan, winners of the championship of Kazakhstan Batyr Beksaut and Madiyar Sharipbaev will defend Kazakhstan’s honor at the event. The national team is led by head coach Yeldos Badashev.

The event is organized by the Hungarian Archery Academy Sports Association with the assistance of the International Archery Equestrian Alliance. Participating countries include Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Iran, Italy, Kazakhstan, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkiye, and the United Kingdom.

The national team’s perfprmance in the world offset is organized with the assistance of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan, the Association of National Sports and Jamby Atu Federation.

It should be noted that in September 2022 the World Confederation of Ethnosports unanimously supported Kazakhstan's bid to host the V World Nomad Games in 2024. The event is called to contribute to the development of national sports in Kazakhstan