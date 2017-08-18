Kazakhstan to compete at Summer Biathlon World Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM After the training camp in Belmeken, Bulgaria, the Kazakh National Biathlon Team will head to Russia for competing at the Summer Biathlon World Championships, according to Sports.kz.

The men's biathlon team consists of the following athletes: Vassily Podkorytov, Anton Pantov, Maxim Braun, Roman Yeremin, Vladislav Vitenko, Timur Kuts, and Timur Khamitgatin, while the female biathlon team include Galina Vishnevskaya, Darya Klimina (Ussanova), Alina Raikova, Anna Kistanova, Yelizaveta Belchenko, and Anastasia Kondratyeva. In addition, juniors athletes, Yevgenia Krasikova and Dmitry Kolesnikov, will join the teams.

Recall that the Summer Biathlon World Championships will be held in Tschaikovsky (Russia) from August 22 to 28.