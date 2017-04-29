Kazakhstan to compete in 6 sports at 4th Islamic Solidarity Games

BAKU. KAZINFORM The capital of Azerbaijan, Baku will host the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games from 12 to 22 May, 2017, and Kazakhstan will compete in 6 sports there, Kazinform special correspondent in Azerbaijan reports.

35 of our athletes will participate in such sports as boxing, freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling, judo and taekwondo.

In total, the Kazakh delegation will consist of 50 people including 10 coaches as well as the head of the delegation, a representative of the committee, doctors and a press officer. The first delegation will arrive in Baku on May 10, the athletes will come 2-3 days prior to the beginning of the main competitions.

The Opening Ceremony is scheduled for the evening of May 12.

As a reminder, the decision to hold the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in the capital of Azerbaijan was taken during the 8th meeting of Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on July 24, 2013.