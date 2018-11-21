15:15, 21 November 2018 | GMT +6
Kazakhstan to compete in World Taekwondo Grand Prix Final
ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Fujairah 2018 World Taekwondo Grand Prix Final will take place in the United Arab Emirates on November 22-23, while the World Taekwondo World Cup Team Championships will be held there on November 24-25, Sports.kz reports.
Kazakhstan's Smaiyl Duissebai (87 kg) will vie there for top honors in the World Taekwondo Grand Prix Final. The national team will compete in the World Taekwondo World Cup Team Championships.