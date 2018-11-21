EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    15:15, 21 November 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to compete in World Taekwondo Grand Prix Final

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Fujairah 2018 World Taekwondo Grand Prix Final will take place in the United Arab Emirates on November 22-23, while the World Taekwondo World Cup Team Championships will be held there on November 24-25, Sports.kz reports. 

    Kazakhstan's Smaiyl Duissebai (87 kg) will vie there for top honors in the World Taekwondo Grand Prix Final. The national team will compete in the World Taekwondo World Cup Team Championships.

