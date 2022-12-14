EN
    11:25, 14 December 2022

    Kazakhstan to complete audit of all thermal power stations and electrical grids in Q1 2023

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The law «On heat power industry» will be adopted next year which will let focus on addressing heat supply problems of the regions, Minister of Energy Bulat Akchulakov said at the Government’s weekly meeting today, Kazinform reports.

    The role of the Nuclear and Energy Control Committee will be enhanced, he added.

    The audit of all thermal power stations and electrical grids will be completed in the first quarter of 2023, which will let detect the problems and their current technical condition, the Minister noted.


