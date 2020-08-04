EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:42, 04 August 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to conduct online lessons in hygiene and distant learning Sep 1

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan plans to begin the new academic year with lessons in hygiene and distant learning, Askhat Aimagambetov, Education and Science Minister, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Aimagambetov, an online classroom hour scheduled for September 1 will focus on distant learning, hygiene, cyberculture, breathing and physical exercises.

    Notably, the preliminary estimates by the Education Ministry say 2.6 million schoolchildren will switch to distant learning via websites and TV channels countrywide. 530 thousand children will study in reduced classes and over 157 thousand - in schools.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Education Education and Science
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!