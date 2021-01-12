Kazakhstan to consider socioeconomic development results and goals

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The results of the country’s socio-economic development in 2020 and the tasks for this year will be discussed at an expanded meeting of the Government at the end of January, Kazinform reports.

«The meeting will be chaired by President Kassym Jomart Tokayev,» Kazakh PM Askar Mamin said.

He noted that despite the significant impact of the pandemic and the global economic crisis, the economy of Kazakhstan has shown its stability. The main sustainability factor became growth in the basic industries of the real sector, including manufacturing, construction, and agriculture. The manufacturing industry grew by 3.9%, construction increased by 11.2%, housing commissioning increased by 16.8%. 15.3 million square meters of housing were built the countrywide. Agriculture sector achieved a steady growth of 5.6%.

Economic stability made it possible to prevent a significant decrease in the real household earnings.