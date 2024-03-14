Kazakhstan to construct new railways worth $15bn

The country is to build 4.7 thousand km of railways before 2030, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

For further development of transport and transit potential and modernization of transport infrastructure, it is planned to launch a phased realization of new projects spanning 4.7 thousand km in a period from 2024 to 2030. The estimated cost of the projects is 15 billion US dollars and they are slated for realization in three phases, the transport ministry of the country said in its response to an official inquiry of the News Agency.

According to the ministry, the stage one is to begin starting from 2024, which provides for construction of railways en route Kyzylorda-Zhezkazgan (208km), Aktobe-Kyzylorda (742km), Karaganda-Zhezkazgan (513km), and bypass railway of Saryagash town (102km).

The stage second set to be completed before 2026 includes construction works on 86km of Atyrau-Dossor railway, 830km of Astana-Kostanay railway, 320km of Atyrau-Uralsk railway, and 30km of bypass railway of Turkestan city.

The stage three provides for modernization of the remaining 1,434km railways after 2026.