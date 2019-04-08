EN
    22:12, 08 April 2019

    Kazakhstan to continue active cooperation with OSCE, says Kazakh President

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan will continue active cooperation with the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, said President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform reports.

    "The OSCE Summit held in Astana in 2010 was a significant event in world politics. Kazakhstan will continue active cooperation with the OSCE and contribute to further strengthening its efficiency and credibility," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Twitter.

    OSCE President of Kazakhstan President
