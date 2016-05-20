Kazakhstan to continue co-op with IMF

BAKU. KAZINFORM Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Christine Lagarde will visit Kazakhstan the next week, but the country doesn't plan borrowings from the IMF, the Kazakh National Bank's message said May 19.

Lagarde will visit Kazakhstan to take part in an IMF regional conference, which is to be held May 24 within the Astana Economic Forum.

Deputy Chairman of Kazakhstan's National Bank Galimzhan Pirmatov said Kazakhstan will continue cooperation with the IMF on technical assistance.

Kazakhstan's share in the IMF authorized capital rose from 365.7 million to 1.158 billion special drawing rights (SDRs) in 2015.

Pirmatov also noted that the increase in Kazakhstan's quota in the IMF capital strengthens the country's position.

