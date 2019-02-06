Kazakhstan to continue contributing to global peace and security - Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan will continue contributing to global peace and security, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev said at the ceremony of accepting credentials from foreign diplomats in Akorda Palace.

"We all are aware of the drastic changes taking place in international relations system today. Everyone is concerned especially over the confrontation of the countries possessing nuclear weapons. In this regard, we should particularly note the existing risk of breach of the INF Treaty. Of course, all the countries standing for peace, must counter this global catastrophe and take preventive measures. This is our historical responsibility before the mankind," said Nursultan Nazarbayev.



The Head of State stressed that Kazakhstan had always supported peace and harmony.



"Our activity as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council pursues namely this goal. The entire world knows Kazakhstan as a peaceloving country," he emphasized and added that Kazakhstan was planning to mark a special date this year - the 70th anniversary of the first nuclear weapon testing on Semipalatinsk polygon.



"Our strategic goal is to build a nuclear-weapon-free world by 2045. Kazakhstan conducts such a work," noted the President.



He added that Kazakhstan had already contributed to the regulation of conflicts in regions as part of the Astana Process and provided assistance to Afghanistan.



"Our country will continue contributing to the development of peace and security across the globe" he assured.