    19:40, 26 February 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to continue exporting grain to Egypt - President

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan will keep exporting grain to Egypt. Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev said it following his talks with President of Egypt Abdel

    Fattah el-Sisi in Astana today, Kazinform correspondent reports.
    "The second issue is to establish long-term ties in agriculture. Egypt is the biggest grain consuming country. Kazakhstan is among the world's leading grain exporting countries. In 2006-2010, Kazakhstan exported up to 1 mln grain to Egypt annually. We will continue to develop this area of cooperation," said Nazarbayev.

