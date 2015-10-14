EN
    15:03, 14 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to continue sending its cosmonauts to space - Nazarbayev

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev believes that Kazakhstan will continue sending its cosmonauts to space.

    "Three Kazakhstanis were in space and we believe that the number will grow," President Nazarbayev told Aidyn Aimbetov at the awarding ceremony of the cosmonaut in the Akorda presidential residence on Wednesday. The President stressed that all Kazakhstanis are proud that the Baikonur space harbor has been operating in our territory for six decades. "545 cosmonauts from 38 countries, including Kazakhstan, have been in space over these years," Nursultan Nazarbayev added.

    Tags:
    Baikonur Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Space Baikonur space center News President Nursultan Nazarbayev
